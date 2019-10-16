73°
Acadian Ambulance members help deliver baby on side of road

3 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, May 25 2016 May 25, 2016 May 25, 2016 12:40 PM May 25, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
LOCKPORT- A pair of Acadian Ambulance paramedics shared an emotional moment after assisting a mother who delivered a baby on the side of the road in Lockport, LA.

Paramedic Filed Supervisor Stephanie Blanchard and her partner, EMT Ashlind Chouest, were dispatched on Sunday, May 22 to a patient that was ready to deliver a baby on the side of the road.

After arriving on the scene, Blanchard and Chouest found mother, Jamie Pitre. Pitre and the medics welcomed a baby girl.

“It was a surreal moment to be a part of,” Chouest said. “Surrounded by her mother and three sons, the patient had a sense of calm and peace around her,” she said.

A Pitre and her baby were being processed and prepped for transfer to the hospital, Blanchard asked Pitre’s mother is she would like to cut her grand-daughter’s umbilical cord. Pitre’s mother gladly accepted.

Blanchard and Chouest later visited the Pitre family and baby Caroline at the hospital where thanks and tears were shared.

“As a medic, you see so much sadness and terrible things happen to people, that stay with you for a very long time,” Chouest said.

“This was a refreshing experience, and a great reminder as to why we love our jobs." “We will remember this call for the rest of our lives,” Blanchard added. “This is a day I will never forget.”

