Acadian Ambulance goes to New Orleans to help with COVID-19 pandemic

1 hour 39 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 March 26, 2020 2:35 PM March 26, 2020 in News
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Acadian Ambulance is sending crews to assist New Orleans.

Acadian Ambulance posted a picture on Facebook of multiple Acadian Ambulance crews being sent out to help local authorities in New Orleans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

