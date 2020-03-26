87°
Acadian Ambulance goes to New Orleans to help with COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Acadian Ambulance is sending crews to assist New Orleans.
Acadian Ambulance posted a picture on Facebook of multiple Acadian Ambulance crews being sent out to help local authorities in New Orleans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
