Acadian Ambulance celebrates National Teddy Bear Day
Acadian Ambulance workers celebrated National Teddy Bear Day by showing off their bear-amedic around the office and in an ambulance.
National Teddy Bear Day is celebrated Sept. 9 to honor the children's toy that is named after the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt.
