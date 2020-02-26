Acadia Parish: Police investigate late night shooting on Mardi Gras

RAYNE - Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late in the evening on Mardi Gras.

According to KATC, officials say police were responding to an unauthorized Mardi Gras celebration when several gunshots sounded within the 800 block of Lyman Avenue, near Gossen Memorial Park.

Officers who responded to the scene say no one was injured.

Police have yet to reveal the names of suspects or persons of interest.