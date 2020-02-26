51°
Latest Weather Blog
Acadia Parish: Police investigate late night shooting on Mardi Gras
RAYNE - Rayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late in the evening on Mardi Gras.
According to KATC, officials say police were responding to an unauthorized Mardi Gras celebration when several gunshots sounded within the 800 block of Lyman Avenue, near Gossen Memorial Park.
Officers who responded to the scene say no one was injured.
Police have yet to reveal the names of suspects or persons of interest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A brief explanation of Lent & list of Ash Wednesday Services
-
Long-sought cameras one step closer to becoming a reality in Sherwood Forest
-
Retired judge calls on Judge Jessie Leblanc to resign over racial slurs
-
Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands
-
Chasing chickens in Mamou on Mardi Gras