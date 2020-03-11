69°
Acadia Parish: Officials identify body of deceased man as missing senior citizen
ACADIA PARISH - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body found Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of James Gunnels, a senior citizen who went missing from Alexandria on Feb. 13.
According to KATC, a local farmer and one of his employees found the deceased man's body in a field shortly before 4 p.m., Tuesday.
The body was only several hundred yards away from a truck that belongs to the Gunnels.
The truck was found on Blue Jay Road in Morse on Feb. 14.
