Acadia Parish man killed in Hurricane Laura aftermath

ACADIA PARISH - An elderly Iota man was killed during Hurricane Laura when a tree fell on him, according to local Lafayette news reports.

Local stations say Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed the tragic incident Thursday, saying that the 60-year-old man lost his life in the aftermath of the hurricane.

At this time few details related to the deadly incident are available.

This article will be updated as authorities release additional information.