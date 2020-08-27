80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Acadia Parish man killed in Hurricane Laura aftermath

1 hour 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 10:20 AM August 27, 2020 in News
Source: KLFY
By: WBRZ Staff

ACADIA PARISH - An elderly Iota man was killed during Hurricane Laura when a tree fell on him, according to local Lafayette news reports.

Local stations say Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirmed the tragic incident Thursday, saying that the 60-year-old man lost his life in the aftermath of the hurricane.

At this time few details related to the deadly incident are available.

This article will be updated as authorities release additional information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days