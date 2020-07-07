Absentee ballot deadlines for July 11 election

BATON ROUGE - The deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, July 7 at 4:30 pm.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot can check on the status of their ballot by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, and filling out the appropriate voter information and clicking "Check Absentee Ballot Status."

Absentee ballot requests are currently being processed by parish registrar of voters and voters should be aware that the deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 pm on Friday, July 10.

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters and can be returned by the voter or a voter’s immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day.

Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote app.