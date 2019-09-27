Above Average Temperatures Stay the Course

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies for your Friday, as high pressure is still under control. Temperatures will be breaking into the 80s around 10 AM, as highs peak near 91° with heat index values near 97°. Winds will stay light and out of the south through the day, and will be calming later this evening. Clear skies tonight, as overnight lows bottom-out near 72°

Up Next: Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday, but should stay rather sparse. Highs will stay above average through the weekend and into the workweek, as conditions stay dry Sunday and Monday.

The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Karen is currently located about 350 miles southeast of Bermuda with 40 mph sustained winds and moving northeast at 8 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue this morning, but Karen is forecast to become nearly stationary by tonight or early Saturday. A westward motion is then anticipated by the end of the weekend. Karen is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday.

Hurricane Lorenzo is currently about 1620 miles southwest of the Azores with 145 mph sustained winds and moving north-northwest at 14 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue today. A turn toward the north is expected on Saturday, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday. Some fluctuations in strength are possible today. Slow weakening is forecast to begin by the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure stays in control through all levels of the atmosphere, keeping conditions relatively dry. There will be a chance of a spotty shower on Saturday due to the southerly winds, but they will be rather light and should stay confined to the coast and south of I-10. There will be a little more cloud cover on Saturday, but highs will still break into the low 90s and stay above average. Highs are poised to stay above average through the remainder of September and into the beginning of October. There is another chance of spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but they should again stay between the I-10 corridor and the coast.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform.