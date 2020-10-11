Above average temperatures next few days

Today: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west 5 - 10 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear skies, besides a few passing clouds. Lows will be in the low 70s. Be aware of patchy fog overnight, into the early morning hours of Monday.

Looking Ahead: Our weather conditions remain calm through the end of the weekend. A weak cold front is set to arrive late Monday, into Tuesday but only bring a slight drop in humidity. A stronger cold front will make it here on Friday bringing a more significant drop in temperatures. Overall, the week ahead will have no major issues to get clean up efforts underway behind Hurricane Delta.

Local River Stages:

The Amite at Denham Springs is just above flood stage this morning but should begin falling later today.



Amite: flooding will occur on the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.