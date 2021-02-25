Above average temperatures expected through March

As we head into the new month of March, above average temperatures are expected across southeast Louisiana. The Climate Prediction Center has a 50-60% chance of above average temperatures. For the month of March, our average high is near 73 degrees and our average low is near 50 degrees. Anything above those two numbers would be classified as above average. We'll take it after February's winter blast!











As far as precipitation is concerned, the Climate Prediction Center has all of southeast Louisiana in a 30-40% chance of below normal precipitation. In March, we average 4.41 inches of rainfall every year. Below normal precipitation can sometimes correlate to a less active weather pattern setting up for the month of March.