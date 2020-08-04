About 50K active coronavirus cases in Louisiana, state health expert says

BATON ROUGE - State officials say Louisiana currently has thousands of known, active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

During Governor Edwards' news conference, Dr. Alex Billioux with the Department of Health said the state has about 50,000 active cases, or cases involving someone who isn't yet free of the illness. That's more than a third of the state's total of about 124,000 cases reported since the onset of the outbreak in March.

That announcement comes on heels of an increase in new coronavirus cases over the past month. The state has also increased testing in that time, with more than 600,000 conducted statewide in July alone.

Over 600k tests completed in month of July @LouisianaGov says. That smashes goal of 200k/month



107k tests already completed in first few days of August — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 4, 2020

The state also says the number of patients hospitalized with the virus has decreased by more than 100 in the past eight days.

