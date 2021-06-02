About 2-4 inches of rain expected through early next week

There will be little day-to-day variation in our weather over the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoons, could produce brief downpours, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Next 24 Hours: Unlike Tuesday night, this Wednesday night should be a little bit quieter with regard to rain. Just a stray shower will be possible beyond 10pm. Low temperatures will stay in the low 70s. The rinse and repeat pattern rolls on Thursday with some early sun sending thermometers into the mid 80s. As temperatures warm, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop.

It has been a while since we talked about rain coverage—the percentages on the forecast board often seen during the warm season. Here is a quick reminder about what those mean for the WBRZ Weather 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area.

10-30% - Isolated: a few locations receive measurable rain

30-60% - Scattered: part to half of the area receives measurable rain

60-100% - Widespread: almost all of the area receives measurable rain

Keep in mind, those chances tell nothing about timing. For instance, 100% DOES NOT mean it will rain all day. We will be sure to provide information in our forecasts as to when you can expect rain when chances are on the board. MORE: https://www.wbrz.com/news/a-chance-to-remember

Up Next: An active pattern will ensue right on through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the forecast board each day. Daily coverage may vary between 50 and 70 percent and afternoons should be the most active times though nights may not be exclusively dry. Some of the finer details will be best pointed out from day to day. Through Tuesday, an additional 2-4 inches of rain is expected across the area but a locally higher total could occur if some spots are repeatedly hit with heavier thunderstorms. Temperatures will be rather consistent with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. However, the Climate Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the western Caribbean Sea that could provide favorable conditions for tropical development next week. Be sure to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: An upper level trough will anchor across the middle of the country through Thursday. Locally, the atmosphere will be cooler and unstable. Coupled with increasing moisture at the surface and ample heating, as is expected in June, and convection will have no problem developing each day. Any inland bound marine breezes and leftover outflow boundaries from previous storms will serve as focal points for convection. Scattered coverage is expected each day with the potentially for a few days to have widespread rain. While wind shear is often limited as we move into the warm season, very high instability and moisture can result in downpours and gusty wind so those hazards are possible with any stronger thunderstorms over the next week. Storm motions will be somewhat slow about 10-20mph so any vigorous cell could produce some street and poor drainage flooding. While the center of the upper level trough may cross the region on Thursday, the active pattern may not necessarily ease. Another upper level low over Texas may continue to keep instability in place while spokes of energy rotate around the eastern side of that upper level low. Especially when these disturbances pass during peak daytime warming, they will provide an uptick in development. Atmospheric moisture will continue to climb into early next week, so Sunday and beyond, thunderstorms are expected to become particularly efficient rainmakers. Though the 7-Day Forecast is for 2-4 inches of rain, locations that experience a few of these heavier thunderstorms could run into some totals over 6 inches. Still, spaced out over multiple days, that should not create any serious issues. Problems arise when we see 3 inches or more in a few hours time.

--Josh

