About 1,000 tickets remain for LSU Texas Bowl appearance

Image: LSU Creative Services

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Athletics Department says ticket sales for LSU’s upcoming Texas Bowl bid against Texas Tech are brisk with about 1,000 entry passes remaining.

Brian Broussard, LSU Associate Athletic Director, says they expect to sell out in the next few days with the rate tickets are currently moving. LSU was given 8,500 tickets to sell in total.

The Advocate V100 Texas Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. Large numbers of Tiger fans are expected to head west to Houston's NRG Stadium for the last game of LSU’s 8-4 season.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link on LSUsports.net.