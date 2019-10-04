72°
Abortion appeals awaiting Supreme Court action

Friday, October 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Both sides of the abortion debate are waiting to see if the Supreme Court adds new disputes over state abortion regulations to its election-year docket.
  
The court is expected Friday to announce new cases it will consider in the term that begins next week.
  
The justices met in private this week to discuss the hundreds of appeals that accumulated over the summer. In recent years, they’ve announced new cases they’ve accepted for full review in advance of the term’s start on the first Monday in October.
  
The most significant of those pending appeals deal with a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital and an Indiana measure calling for women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion.

