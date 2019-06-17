Latest Weather Blog
Abita's Strawberry Lager now available year-round
ABITA SPRINGS - The Louisiana-based Abita Brewing Company says one if its favorite seasonal beers will now be available all year.
On Monday, the company announced its Abita Strawberry Lager will expand beyond its normal three-month run.
You asked. We delivered. Strawberry Lager is now available year-round! pic.twitter.com/fOkLLdbYit— Abita Beer (@TheAbitaBeer) May 28, 2019
“We created Strawberry Lager 15 years ago for a local strawberry festival and it took off immediately, becoming one of our most sought-after seasonal brews,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita Brewing Co. “It was the first strawberry beer produced in the state. Fans have made it clear that they want it year-round, and we now have the capacity to make it year-round.”
Abita Strawberry Lager will continue to be distributed to each of its current markets across the country.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
-
Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting
-
Residents, officials wary of short-term rental service spreading in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Dive-bombing bird toys with cat outside Denham Springs home
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field