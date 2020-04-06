Abita launches spiked sparkling water, 'Spring Loaded'

ABITA SPRINGS, La.- Abita Brewing Company introduces a new spiked sparkling water to their new product line, Spring Loaded.

Crafted with natural spring water & Louisiana cane sugar, Abita Brewery has released two 'Spring Loaded' flavors, Splash Berry and Watermelon, each at only 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 5% ABV.

“It seems only natural for us to develop a spiked sparkling water since Abita Springs is well-known for our water source,” said David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita. “Our water is a cherished natural resource, drawn straight from the Southern Hills Aquifer. These springs are over two thousand years old and provide water that is pristine and naturally perfect for brewing, which is why we decided to call the brand Spring Loaded.”

The beverages are offered year-round in addition to their classic beers and sodas.

“This formulation has been in the works for a while and we are excited to finally be able to share it with our fans.”

This spiked sparkling water will be packaged in four-pack cans that will allow customers to purchase their favorite flavor or mix and match to create their own variety pack. The brewery plans to release more flavors in their Tap Room where customers will have the opportunity to provide input on future flavors.

Abita's Spring Loaded collection will hit store shelves in Louisiana this week and will soon be available in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.