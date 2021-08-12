89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Abducted 18-month-old found in East Baton Rouge; alleged kidnapper arrested

50 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, August 12 2021 Aug 12, 2021 August 12, 2021 12:08 PM August 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was rescued in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday after being kidnapped in Iberia Parish.

Louisiana State Police said it was first alerted to the abductionwhich happened in New Iberiaaround 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said the suspected kidnapper, 25-year-old John Michael Mason, took the 18-month-old  and fled to East Baton Rouge Parish.

Around 6 p.m. that same day, officers found Mason outside a home in the area with the child. Mason was taken into custody without further incident, and the toddler was recovered safely.

No other details related to the kidnapping were immediately released.

Trending News

Mason was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail for aggravated kidnapping.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days