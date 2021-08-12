Abducted 18-month-old found in East Baton Rouge; alleged kidnapper arrested

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was rescued in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday after being kidnapped in Iberia Parish.

Louisiana State Police said it was first alerted to the abduction—which happened in New Iberia—around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said the suspected kidnapper, 25-year-old John Michael Mason, took the 18-month-old and fled to East Baton Rouge Parish.

Around 6 p.m. that same day, officers found Mason outside a home in the area with the child. Mason was taken into custody without further incident, and the toddler was recovered safely.

No other details related to the kidnapping were immediately released.

Mason was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail for aggravated kidnapping.