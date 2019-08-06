78°
Latest Weather Blog
ABC to tackle Little Mermaid with live production
NEW YORK (AP) — Before Disney films its live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.
The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.
The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.
The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from “Grown-ish” in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather as leaders discuss duplication of benefits issues
-
BRPD officer shot while responding to domestic dispute; Two people detained
-
Video shows officer limping to ambulance after being shot at apartment complex
-
Crews making progress on new I-10 exit at Pecue Lane
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering Hurricane Camille