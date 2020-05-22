ABC renews most of its television shows for upcoming 2020-2021 season

On average, Americans aged 18 and older spend almost four and a half hours a day watching television, and based on a recent announcement from ABC, a good bit of these viewers will see their favorite shows return to the small screen during the 2020-2021 season.

According to Variety, on Thursday the 74-year-old network announced which shows it will be renewing for the upcoming season.

First up, the network announced renewals for the following shows: “American Housewife,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “The Conners,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Goldbergs,” “A Million Little Things,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Shark Tank,” “Stumptown,” “20/20” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Those shows join previously announced renewals for “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “The Good Doctor,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol,” and “The Bachelorette.”

The network had also previously announced a series order for a revival of “Supermarket Sweep” hosted by Leslie Jones as well as its summer game show slate.

But a few shows have gotten the ax, such as the drama series “Emergence” and comedies “Schooled,” “Bless this Mess,” and “Single Parents” have all been canceled, along with the Tiffany Hadish-hosted revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

Variety reports that the renewals of a couple of shows are on the fence; the fates of freshman drama “For Life” and "The Baker and the Beauty" will be determined at a later date.

Viewers can also expect two new shows. ABC had already given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Big Sky” from David E. Kelley in addition to the multi-camera comedy “Call Your Mother” (formerly “My Village”) starring Kyra Sedgwick.

So far, these are the only regular series pick up from the network’s crop of pilots this year.

Like Fox, CBS, and The CW before it, ABC focused on renewing most of its shows for next season in the face of the ongoing production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, the network made almost no pick ups from its pilot orders, as virtually no pilots were able to complete or even begin filming prior to the shutdown.

Unlike Fox and The CW, ABC did not announce any series acquisitions to fill any gaps in its schedule in the event that new and returning shows are unable to restart production in time for a fall launch.

The network will announce its fall 2020 schedule at a later date.

Though television often gets a bad rap as a "time-waster," ABC's network executives say the lineup of shows they've chosen for renewal were done so in hopes of helping U.S. families and communities to unite amid the 2020 health crisis.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said, “At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics.”

“Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”