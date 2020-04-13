ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos diagnosed with virus despite lack of symptoms

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth both tested positive for novel coronavirus. Photo: People

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said though he did not experience any of the symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, he recently tested positive for the virus.

Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his diagnosis on the morning news show Monday.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."

.@GStephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19: "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great." https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinh pic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

His wife, actress and comedian, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with the virus about two weeks ago.

In contrast with her asymptomatic husband, Wentworth said in an Instagram post on April 1 that she had "never been sicker."