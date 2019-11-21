59°
Abbeville's city council approves pay raises for city employees

Wednesday, November 20 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: City of Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - Pay raises for employees of the City of Abbeville are getting a raise.
  
Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Francis Touchet says the city council approved the increases at its regular meeting Tuesday.
  
An increase in the city's sales tax was approved in May and went into effect in October. The 10.45% increase was approved to fund raises for all city employees.
  
KATC-TV reports Touchet says the first round of raises will go into effect for police and fire on Jan. 2. The raise equates to $500 per month for all police and firefighters.
  
A $2 per hour raise for all municipal employees is set to take effect Jan. 9.
  
Touchet credited Councilman-at-Large Francis Plaisance as being the driving force behind getting the sales tax passed.
