A Wendy's manager's seemingly small act of kindness inspires deep gratitude

Justin Martin, a Canadian trucker was so moved by a stranger's act of kindness in Ohio that he posted a Facebook video about it, which has since gone viral.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio - At a time of unprecedented crisis, when many are literally fighting for their lives, seemingly small acts of kindness can have a powerful effect on all involved, even those who simply observe it.

This was the case for a truck driver from Canada who happened to be passing through Ohio on his way to North Carolina.

A local news source reports that the driver Justin Martin, had just completed a long day of hauling much-needed sanitary products, like toilet paper, and was hoping for a meal.

But when he stopped at a Wendy's, the server at the window told him they were closing for the night.

Despite this, the fast food restaurant's manager, Zach Meadows, decided to stay open a little bit longer just to make Martin a meal of chicken tenders, fries and a drink and then present it to him completely free of charge.

Martin, touched by the gesture, made a video about how much this small act of kindness made his day and it went viral, garnering over 16,000 views.

"That was honestly about the only place I had a chance of getting a bite to eat that night," said Martin. "I wouldn't have died if I didn't eat, but it sure was nice. And he knew I was a truck driver, so I knew that he did it because he knows the situation we're in right now. When I left, he said, stay safe and healthy and he was just the best."

Martin then filmed himself in his truck to tell his story and express his gratitude to Meadows and the Circleville Wendy's. He posted the video to his Facebook page where it has received more than 16,000 shares.

The video also had an impact on Twitter, where it and numerous other acts of kindness are encouraging a 'pay it forward' mentality during the pandemic.