A Warmer Monday in Store

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the 60s by 11 PM, with an overnight low of 61° into Monday morning. Patchy fog will develop after 4 AM, but will lift by 9 AM leading to sunny skies through much of the day. High pressure will keep conditions dry, but will begin to dissipate through the evening as clouds slowly increase into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will peak around 88° with light winds out of the east.

Up Next: Conditions will degrade through Tuesday and into Wednesday, with a return of rain and storms that will linger through the rest of the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak high pressure center is located just overhead, keeping conditions dry, but temperatures will be slightly warmer Monday as it begins to shift to our east. This will allow for winds to come from the south and onshore, in order to bring highs near 88°. Temperatures will cool back into the mid-80s on Tuesday, as a low pressure system will bring showers and storms late in the evening. This system will track to our north, but a stationary front will develop and set up camp through the week, allowing for enough instability during the afternoon hours to incur the development of storm cells through Saturday. Another low pressure center is poised to press into the area Friday and Saturday, increasing storm severity during this time period. Model guidance is still wavering regarding timing of these stronger storms, so confidence will increase as we procced through the beginning of the workweek. Showers and storms should become more isolated on Sunday, as the system starts to pull away, but will leave us with cooler high temperatures in the low 80s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

