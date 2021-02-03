A warm-up starts today and rain will cool things off to end the week

Clear and calm conditions continue for Wednesday. Windy and warm conditions in store for Thursday before rain returns to the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After another chilly start, it will start to warm up today. You can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Overnight some clouds will start to build in with the southerly breeze and temperatures will only drop into the 40s.

Up Next: The warm Gulf air will come packed with moisture and that will help to build clouds in our area on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, we will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Showers will move in overnight. The most active time for showers in the Baton Rouge area will be between 11 pm Thursday and 1 am Friday. A cold front will be pushing showers through quickly, and the entire viewing area will clear early on Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. On and off showers are expected to return Saturday and will continue into Sunday as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

