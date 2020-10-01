A warm start to October, Watching the tropics

A warm afternoon instore for the first day of October.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, but winds will be cool out of the north. Another cold front will move through the area today, dropping overnight lows back down into the mid-50s. This time the air is so dry, there will be no rain with this cold front.

Up next: The cooler, drier air will stick around through the weekend and early next week. Friday's high temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and the same goes for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The low humidity will also stick around for the weekend. Enjoy these conditions while they last! Click here to see the full 7-day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea may organize into a low pressure as early as this weekend. Right now, development chances for the next 48 hours are near 30%, and they are 70% for the next 5 days. If a tropical depression does form, it is likely it will interact with land in Central America. It is also possible that this system will enter the Gulf of Mexico after developing. There are many unknowns, so continue to check back with the WBRZ Weather Team for the newest information.

