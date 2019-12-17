A total of three killed as tornadoes slam the Deep South, Monday

Three individuals were killed as tornados ripped through parts of the Deep South, Monday.

Severe weather led to the deaths of one woman in Louisiana and a couple in Alabama.

Officials are still in the process of assessing damage in impacted areas such as Vernon Parish, where downed power lines and trees blocked roads and impeded rescue crews.

Alexandria also withstood tornado damage. A twister clocked in on a school, tearing its roof off and demolishing the building.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans says areas of NE Tangipahoa and NW Washington appear to have been hit by a short EF-1.

Survey team 1 checking in... We’ve wrapped up the first part of our survey through far NE Tangipahoa and NW Washington. Looks like we have a short EF-1 in this area. Max winds, length & width will be finalized later today.



Each triangle on the map is a damage point we surveyed. pic.twitter.com/FtaqmBnEn6 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 17, 2019

Alabama saw similar damage. NPR reports that a husband and wife were killed in northern Alabama's Town Creek.

Other people in Town Creek suffered injuries, a child reportedly among those hurt.

The National Weather Service cautioned that severe weather will continue to impact the region Tuesday.

Late Monday evening, The National Weather Storm Prediction Center said, "A line of strong to locally severe thunderstorms should progress east from northeast and central Mississippi across west-central and northern portions of Alabama into far southern Tennessee this evening, offering a risk for damaging winds and a couple tornadoes. An additional cluster of strong to severe storms over southwest Mississippi may eventually spread east towards southwest Alabama."

