78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

A time-out for the NFL in 'Nola No-Call' lawsuit

1 hour 35 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 8:06 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL can hold off, for now, on providing documents and answering questions in a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit over referees' failure to call crucial penalties in a January playoff game won by the Los Angeles Rams.
  
Attorney Anthony LeMon says the state's highest court issued the stay order Wednesday while it considers the league's appeal of a lower court judge's ruling allowing his suit against the league to continue. That judge said Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials must answer questions under oath in New Orleans in September.
  
LeMon says the stay will likely mean the depositions of Goodell and the officials will be put off until October or later - if the suit is allowed to proceed.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days