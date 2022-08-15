84°
A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Friday, March 23 2018 Mar 23, 2018 March 23, 2018 10:41 AM March 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us is opening its doors with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 stores, including Babies R Us.

The company did not say Friday how big the discounts will be or when it expects stores to shut down. Last week, the company said it would close or sell all its stores after operating for months under bankruptcy protection.

Customers will be able to use their gift cards until April 21, but the store will no longer accept coupons. Toys R Us credit cards can also be used, but shoppers won't get the discounts that typically come with it. There are no returns on items bought during this final sale.

