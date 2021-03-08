A steady warm up this week with plenty of sun

Temperatures are on a steady warming trend this week.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After many areas started the day in the 30s, temperatures will hit the low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s, but this the last night in the forecast with temperatures in the 40s.

We are now going from freezing to sneezing! Here is Monday's weather and health report.

Up Next: Tuesday afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid-70s and more sunshine. Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper 70s. The warming trend will impact overnight temperatures too. We will wake up in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday afternoon temperatures will hit the low 80s and we will wake up in the 60s on Friday morning. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still be near 80 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

