A spring-like week ahead

Cooler and dry weather will give way to a stretch of spring warmth and some humidity. Additionally, showers will occasionally sneak into the picture.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect more clouds than sun on this Monday with high temperatures moving back into the mid 70s. Winds out of the southeast have added enough moisture to the atmosphere that iso0lated showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Areas north and west of Baton Rouge have the best chance at seeing rain. Overnight, spotty showers will continue with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Tuesday will continue the possibility for isolated to scattered showers. Wednesday through Friday then look a bit quieter though mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around. Perhaps the bigger weather story in that time period will be well above average temperatures. Several afternoons to end the week will take a run at 80 degrees with muggy overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.

THE EXPLANATION:

A surface high pressure system, responsible for the pleasant weather over the weekend, has shifted eastward into the Atlantic Ocean. A mid level trough of low pressure and an associated frontal system will move across the Great Plains into the Mid Mississippi River Valley region through tonight. Ahead of this system, surface winds will shift to the southeast and bring increased moisture and above average temperatures. The cold front will stall well north of the forecast area tonight into Tuesday, but the mid level trough along with advancing moisture will promote scattered showers, mainly north and west of the Baton Rouge area tonight through early Tuesday. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, though unlikely and will not be severe. The coverage in showers will then diminish and remain just spotty/isolated through the remainder of the week as a series and minor disturbance race by to our north. With no significant frontal passages and ongoing onshore flow, temperatures will be rather warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. An upper level low will weaken as it moves into the Midwest Friday into Saturday. The associated surface frontal system will run into an upper level ridge over the Gulf of Mexico, which will dampen rain development as it approaches the local area. However, isolated to scattered showers will be carried in the forecast given the presence of a front. There may be a slight uptick in the number of showers by Sunday when the front tries to move through.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.