A son allegedly stabs his father to death due to an 'ongoing dispute'

Donald Green Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Opelousas Police say a son stabbed his father to death during an argument.

According to KATC, Donald Green, 47, was killed when his 29-year-old son, Alfonso Andrus, stabbed him during an ongoing dispute.

Police located Andrus on Tuesday evening and he's been booked into jail on a charge of manslaughter.