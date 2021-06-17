A soggy start to summer this weekend

The official start of summer is finally here. The summer solstice will occur on Sunday, June 21st at 10:32PM.

The longest day of the year is right around the corner, and there is a chance that you might not even get to enjoy it outside. The summer solstice happening on Sunday, June 20 at 10:32 PM will mark the official start of summer. This year the summer solstice happens to fall on Father’s Day! We have been feeling summer like temperatures throughout much of June but our first official day of summer is looking to be a gloomy one.

The summer solstice occurs when the sun travels along its northern most path in the sky, and the Earth is at its maximum tilt towards the sun. During the summer solstice we experience the longest and most direct amount of sunlight. From this point on the Northern Hemisphere will be experiencing the most direct sun light, causing the most efficient warming.

We owe our ruined weekend celebrations to the tropical disturbance in the Gulf. The Invest 92-L is expected to move over south Louisiana early Saturday morning and quickly be out of our area by Saturday night. However, this system will leave behind a lot of available tropical moisture making pop-up showers a possibility later this weekend. The development and track is still uncertain of Invest 92-L but looking into tonight we are expecting a more stable center of rotation to develop. From there models and forecasters will have a better understanding of the future track of this system. For the full forecast click here.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.