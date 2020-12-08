A slow warm-up starts today, Rain moving in this weekend

We are starting today in the 30s and ending in the 60s.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: You will be hard-pressed to find clouds in the sky today. This afternoon will bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight, it will stay clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Up Next: Temperatures in the afternoon will continue to warm up little by little every day until we hit the low 70s on Thursday afternoon. The clear skies will continue as well. Friday is looking mostly dry until a front starts to spark up rain in the late evening hours. That rain will move west to east over south Louisiana overnight into the morning hours of Saturday. Right now, the timing of the front is showing everything clearing up by the afternoon hours on Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as well with temperatures in the low 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

