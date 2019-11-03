A Slow Warm Up is Upon Us

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies tonight, as the chill continues. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s around 10 PM, on their way to an overnight low of 42° and calm winds. Mostly sunny conditions on Monday, as a light wind out of the east will allow for slightly warmer temperatures. They will be warming quickly into the 50s around 9 AM and 60s around 10 AM. Highs will peak near 69°.

Up Next: Dry and pleasant conditions persist into the beginning half of the workweek, as high temperatures briefly become above average during the midweek. A cooler and wetter weather pattern will move in to wrap up the week.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not anticipating any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

The upper ridge axis will remain from the northwest gulf through Tuesday. This allows for a northeast to east flow to remain over our area, keeping dry air in the vicinity and dewpoints below 50° through Tuesday. Nice weather should continue through Wednesday, as an inverted trough will keep a northeast component to surface winds. Moisture will slowly increase over the coastal waters Tuesday, then more inland beginning Wednesday. The next system will approach Thursday and Friday, creating more of a southerly flow which will push ample moisture onshore both along and ahead of the frontal system. Instability should stay rather limited, with only a slight chance of an isolated storm north of I-10. Dry conditions will return by noon on Friday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.