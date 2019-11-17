A Slow Warm Up Continues

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies tonight and dry conditions will allow temperatures to bottom out near 35° overnight and into Sunday, as high pressure continues to dominate. Sunny skies through Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures as highs peak near 63°.

Up Next: Sunny conditions stay through into the workweek, with the next blast of isolated showers slated to move in on Friday.

The Tropics:

We are currently monitoring a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that is located over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands which is associated with an upper-level low and surface trough. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal system late next week and further development is not expected after that time. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 10% chance of tropical development within the next 2 days, and a 20% chance within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure….High pressure….High pressure! This feature will dominate the weather pattern through the next several days, keeping sunny skies and conditions dry across our area through the weekend and into the workweek. Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid-70s by Thursday as the high pressure moves from our west to our east through the first half of the workweek. The high will continue on this trek and push onto the east coast by Friday, which will open the door to a broken cold front to push through the Gulf Coast on Friday to bring us isolated showers. Rainfall will taper off into Saturday, but should stay spotty through the early afternoon hours as high drop into the mid-60s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

