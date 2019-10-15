A shooting in Baton Rouge's Goodwood area leaves one woman injured

Baton Rouge Police respond to shooting incident on Braewood Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in the Goodwood area left at least one person injured.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, shots were fired during an armed robbery on Braewood Avenue, near South Flannery Road.

Apparently, a woman was injured during the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the incident and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Details regarding exactly what happened are limited but as authorities continue to investigate, more information will be provided.