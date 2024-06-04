A ***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH*** has been issued for the Capital area

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 8pm Tuesday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for damaging winds and/or large hail in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, shelter in a sturdy, enclosed building. Ensure your pets have adequate shelter, and try to avoid covered decks, large rooms, and sheds. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE.

A squall line will continue to move east-southeast across southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the afternoon and into the evening into a very moist and unstable airmass. The more intense portions of the squall line will be capable of strong to severe gusts (55-65 mph) and potential wind damage.

Lines of showers and thunderstorms continue to pester the forecast area. Little to no change in temperatures is expected through the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A batch of showers and thunderstorms will weaken into the evening hours. Most of the night is expected to stay dry. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 70s and it will feel muggy. Wednesday brings yet another tricky forecast with a line of showers and thunderstorms expected to approach the area from the northwest. There is less confidence on this line staying fully intact as it moves into the Capital Area during the afternoon hours. At a minimum, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely. Of course, rain coverage could be much higher if a healthy squall line advances. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. A weak front will sag in from the north and could stir up a couple of showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday. There are some signs that this front could take moisture down a notch meaning low to no chances for rain the weekend. It will stay hot and somewhat sticky though, after all, it is now June on the Gulf Coast. There is reason to keep an eye on another front early next week which could also stir up some precipitation, but perhaps more noticeably drop humidity for a day or two. Though it is unlikely for the time of year, an early June dip in humidity would not be unprecedented.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

