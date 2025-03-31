A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Capital Area ahead of morning thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 11am this morning.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for damaging winds and/or large hail in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, shelter in a sturdy, enclosed building. Ensure your pets have adequate shelter, and try to avoid covered decks, large rooms, and sheds. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE.

Another round of showers and storms will blow through the Capital Area this morning. Heavy rain and strong storms will bring impacts to the Monday morning drive. Scroll further for an in-depth analysis from the Storm Station on how the event will unfold.

Morning Thunderstorms: Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely during the early morning hours on Monday. Heavy rain and strong storms will likely affect the morning commute, so be extra cautious out on the roads. You might want to consider adding extra drive time. Heavy rain will move through from northwest to southeast, finally exiting the Storm Station's 13 parish, 2 county coverage area by lunchtime.

Severe Weather Risk – Some of the morning thunderstorms may end up packing a punch. The strongest storms will be capable of severe weather, with all hazards possible. This includes gusty winds, brief spin-up tornadoes, and hail up to quarter-size. It is important to emphasize that not everyone will see severe weather. Rather, a only couple of point locations will. There is some evidence to suggest that these "point locations" may cluster more tightly near the LA-MS state line, but that doesn't negate the threat in the Baton Rouge Metro.

Flash Flooding Risk – Flooding will be a consideration with this round of rain, especially after Saturday’s deluge. A quick 1-2” of accumulation is expected for many, but locally higher amounts are not off the table. Standing water and poor drainage flooding will be a possibility in areas that experience any localized spikes in rainfall, especially in urban settings. Be extra cautious while driving in the morning. Even if the road is not flooded, ponding may cause some cars to hydroplane.

Rest of the Day & Tonight: Partial clearing is expected during the afternoon which will help nudge highs into the low-80s. The added warmth will destabilize the atmosphere somewhat, and with a cold front in the region, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. However, these will be the exception as opposed to the rule. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy after dark. Look for a wake-up temperature on Tuesday in the low to mid-60s.

Up Next: A warming trend will take place through the remainder of the week, sending afternoon highs Wednesday through Friday into the upper-80s. Records might be challenged on a few occasions. A mixture of sun and clouds will accompany the warmth along with a few hit-or-miss showers. It will also get quite breezy starting Wednesday. Wind speeds will remain elevated through Saturday ahead of another cold front. The associated frontal passage will bring another dose of rain into Sunday and knock temperatures down several notches into the following week.

-- The Storm Station Meteorologists

