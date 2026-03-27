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A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Saturday

1 hour 23 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 11:18 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties from 11AM - 7PM Saturday.

The combination of strong northerly winds gusting to 30 mph and very dry air will lead to critical fire conditions. Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

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