A record-breaking weekend for LSU baseball fans

BATON ROUGE- A record-breaking weekend for LSU Tigers baseball, not in runs scored, but in fan attendance.

35,463 Tiger fans packed Alex Box Stadium for opening weekend.

While opening day saw the fourth highest paid attendance in the school's history, the total through the weekend put them over the top.

A combination of good weather and perhaps missing football season pushed these fans to the box. One fan still wasn't satisfied though.

"It was great, it could have been better," said Mark. "I think the weather kept some people back, but it's going to get better. It's like the team. You start slow, but you gain momentum."

Good attendance on Sunday's game, in particular, was a plus for the opposing team. The Air Force recruiters saw it as a great way to advertise.

"It's great to get exposure for the Air Force," said recruiter Rick McGettigan. "It's good to be a part of the community to show that we are here for them and we like to be part of the team."