A pleasant end to the weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure still influencing our area from the southeast, keeping conditions dry and warm through the remainder of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies tonight will allow for temperatures to slowly cool into the 60s by 11 PM, with overnight lows poised to drop near 65° with calm winds out of the south. Partly cloudy on Sunday, as temperatures break into the 70s around 10 AM with highs of 83° with light southerly winds.

Up Next: Spotty showers return on Monday, but should stay very light and fragmented. Afternoon rain chances bump up starting Tuesday, as possible storm activity anticipated on Friday into Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure that has kept us warm and dry over the last several days will continue for one more day. On Monday, we begin to see conditions slowly change as a system tries to drive into the Gulf and nudge the high pressure along the Eastern Seaboard. Onshore flow will continue though, as highs stay in the low 80s with afternoon rain chances increasing starting Tuesday. This will stay through much of the week as a stationary front nears our area from the north. Models are hinting at a relatively strong front finally making it to the Gulf Coast on Friday. It seems to have a more east-west orientation which would provide ample forcings ahead and along the frontal boundary for storms to develop through the afternoon ours. Scattered showers and storms stay across our area into Saturday, but highs will cool to around 70°.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

