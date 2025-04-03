'A pillar in the community:' family mourns Avenue E shooting victim

BATON ROUGE - 80-year-old James Williams was sitting on his front porch Tuesday when police say a gunman came to the house he lived in for over 60 years before the gunman shot and killed him.

Family members of Williams say he was a pillar in the community and will never be forgotten around the neighborhood for his generosity.

"You took him from us. I mean took him with a gun at 80-years-old. Why? Why would you do that? He can't hurt nobody. He's been here all his life. He wasn't bothering no one. He was sitting on his own porch. They took a part of us. We are broken right now," Williams's niece Catrina Lavergne said.

His nickname was Uncle Pig. His family says he was someone that people could go to for a laugh and was welcoming to everyone in the neighborhood.

'When you get off from church you can stop here and get a laugh. Whatever you needed, you can get it from here," Lavergne said.

Williams was so well-liked that even his home earned a nickname. "Under the tree on Avenue E" as a large tree hovered at the top of his home.

"This is what you call it. When anybody would talk about it, 'under the tree on Avenue E'. 'Where are you going?', 'Under the tree on Avenue E'. It was because you're welcomed here. You were welcomed here everyday. It's not just our family that is hurting. The neighborhood is hurting," Lavergne said.

Lavergne says they want him to be remembered for his caring nature.

"He treated everyone like family. He treated all of us like family. Didn't matter if you were a young person or an older person. He'd give you the shirt off his back," she said.