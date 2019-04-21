A Perfect Easter Sunday Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies and calming winds tonight, as high pressure moves in from the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the 50s around 10 PM, as we reach our overnight low of 50°. Abundant sunshine will continue for your Easter Sunday, as high temperatures stay just shy of 80°. Winds will stay light and out of the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Up Next: Clouds will slowly increase through the beginning part of the workweek. Showers and strong storms will be possible Thursday and Friday, before drying commences through the weekend. Temperatures will stay slightly above average through the week, with highs staying in the low-to-mid 80s.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure has moved in behind the strong low pressure that brought us showers and storms over the last 48 hours. This high is approaching from the southwest, keeping skies blue and clear into Monday. The high continues its trek east across Florida and just offshore of Daytona Beach on Tuesday, which will increase cloud cover through the day across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will also bump up a bit, due to the southerly winds on the west side of the high. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday, as a low pressure nears the area from the west. Spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday as the low approaches, but will be more scattered starting Thursday. Strong storms are probable with this system, but timing has been rather inconsistent over the last 24 hours. Storm activity is still looking at peaking Thursday and Friday, but has recently shifted later to push more into Friday. This timing is key to determine storm severity, and model trends will have to be monitored through the weekend to determine timing and potential severe weather threats later in the week. Stay Tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

