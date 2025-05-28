Latest Weather Blog
A pair of LSU softball stars earn All-American honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Smash Sisters continue to turn heads!
LSU softball stars Maci Bergeron and Tori Edwards were named 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-Americans on Wednesday.
It is the first time since 2021 that LSU has had multiple All-Americans in the same season.
Edwards earned second-team All-American after an impressive season where she started all 58 games at first base. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, set a program single-season record with a .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs, including a record four grand slams.
Bergeron, who earned third-team All-American honors, batted .364 with 60 hits, including nine home runs, scored 37 runs and added 49 RBI. At the catcher position, Bergeron registered a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists and two errors.
Trending News
LSU softball's 2025 season came to an end earlier this month at the hands of Southeastern in a Baton Rouge Regional elimination game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High schoolers earn while they learn with mayor's office program pairing them...
-
St. George Fire Department says structure fire on Chalmette Avenue was intentionally...
-
BRPD arrest man in shooting at McDonald's that injured one; suspect was...
-
Trump pardons Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy
-
Four people arrested in two separate copper theft arrests in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium