A pair of LSU softball stars earn All-American honors

May 28, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Smash Sisters continue to turn heads!

LSU softball stars Maci Bergeron and Tori Edwards were named 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-Americans on Wednesday. 

It is the first time since 2021 that LSU has had multiple All-Americans in the same season.

Edwards earned second-team All-American after an impressive season where she started all 58 games at first base. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, set a program single-season record with a .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs, including a record four grand slams.

Bergeron, who earned third-team All-American honors, batted .364 with 60 hits, including nine home runs, scored 37 runs and added 49 RBI. At the catcher position, Bergeron registered a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists and two errors.

LSU softball's 2025 season came to an end earlier this month at the hands of Southeastern in a Baton Rouge Regional elimination game.

