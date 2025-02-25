Latest Weather Blog
A pair of local girl's basketball teams advance to quarterfinals of the LHSAA playoffs
BATON ROUGE - The regional round is said and done and No. 2 Walker and No. 3 Zachary will both advance to the quarterfinals of the LHSAA playoffs for Division I (Non-Select).
Zachary hosted No. 14 Hahnville Monday night and dominated the Tigers. After starting the third quarter leading by double-digits, Hahnville made a run to try and make a comeback.
The Broncos, however, had other plans. Senior Tiarra McPipe led her team with 24 points and got a lot of her work done in the paint.
Nine different Broncos got in the scoring column as Zachary went on to beat Hahnville 66-45. They are back at home on Thursday when they face No. 6 Natchitoches Central for the quarterfinals.
No. 2 Walker hosted No. 15 Mandeville for the regional round. The Wildcats led by nine after the first quarter, but Mandeville also went on a run in the second to try and keep the game competitive.
However, Walker was able to out-shoot the Skippers and never lost their lead. They led 28-21 at halftime. Arionna Patterson led the way in the first half with 10 points.
The Wildcats go on to beat Mandeville 60-36. They will travel on Thursday to face No. 10 Sulphur in the quarter finals.
