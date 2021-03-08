A pair of 8th inning errors gives Oral Roberts a series win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Oral Roberts (4-7) scored two outs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to defeat LSU (9-3), 3-1, in game three of the series on Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will remain at home for their midweek matchup on Tuesday against Texas Southern. The game will be at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field at 6:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on SEC Network+ or to listen to in Baton Rouge on 98.1 FM.

Will Hellmers (2-1) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits and making one error.

Golden Eagles pitcher Adam Scoggins (1-1) earned the win after facing two batters and striking out one. Bradan Pierce earned the save after closing the game for Oral Roberts, facing three batters and striking one out.