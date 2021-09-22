A number of parents say IRS has yet to send September's child tax credit payment

In late September, some families are still waiting for their third monthly child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to CNN, the IRS sent out the third payment on Wednesday, September 15 as scheduled, but the organization also admitted Friday that "some individuals" had yet to receive the funds.

The child tax credit payment provides eligible families with up to $300 for each child under the age of 6 as well as up to $250 for each child between ages 6 to 17.

The federal government planned for parents to receive half of their credit monthly through the rest of the year with checks sent out on the 15th of each month excepting weekends and holidays.

Eligible families include those with heads of the household who earn up to $112,500 a year and joint filers making up to $150,000.

For many families, the credit then plateaus at $2,000 per child and starts to phase out for single parents earning more than $200,000 or for married couples with incomes above $400,000.

Heads of households can claim the other half when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

These individuals can check to see if they are enrolled to receive the advance payments via an IRS portal.

Additionally, families who want to receive the payments as a lump sum can opt out of the monthly installments at the IRS portal.

The agency reportedly distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.