'A nightmare' as man recovering from being hit by two cars on La. 933

GALVEZ — John Ricks was traveling home on a scooter during a break from his job at Walmart last month when he says a truck ran over him on La. 933, then another car ran over him, too.

"I had two breaks in my pelvis, as well as a pelvic joint in my hip. I have multiple bruises, burns, and scars all over my body from the crash," Ricks said.

He says he's dealing with the emotional fallout, as well as physical pain.

"From there, it was just a nightmare. I'll tell you that even in sleeping. I heard an ambulance passing by the house. I'll wake up in a sweat like I'm thinking they're coming back to get me again," he said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moments the truck crashed into Ricks on his scooter. He's remained bedridden.

"It's been a very painful amount of time, uncomfortable. I haven't been able to fulfill my duties as a husband to take care of my children. It's just that I feel like I can't contribute anything anymore," he said.

Now, Ricks wants to know more about the investigation into his case by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. He claims the initial report from the sheriff's office does not match what the video shows.

He told us that the video he actually did get to see showed him wobbling in the road, which is untrue. He also stated that I fell into a ditch, which is untrue, and that it was my fault," he said.

The sheriff's office has disputed the claim, saying they have never placed blame on Ricks.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they are currently working on a potential lead and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Ricks has since started funding page to help him and his family while he recovers.