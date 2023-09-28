91°
A new tropical storm forms east of Philippe in the central Atlantic

3 hours 44 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 10:30 AM September 28, 2023 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic on Thursday with maximum sustained winds clocking in at 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center's forecast takes the storm northwest through early next week while remaining a tropical storm.

For now, this is just a "fish storm" that poses no threat to land, and definitely not Louisiana. Most long-range guidance is suggesting that the storm will eventually recurve out to sea. Should anything change, we'll bring you the latest as new information comes in. 

