Latest Weather Blog
A new tropical storm forms east of Philippe in the central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic on Thursday with maximum sustained winds clocking in at 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center's forecast takes the storm northwest through early next week while remaining a tropical storm.
For now, this is just a "fish storm" that poses no threat to land, and definitely not Louisiana. Most long-range guidance is suggesting that the storm will eventually recurve out to sea. Should anything change, we'll bring you the latest as new information comes in.
